Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 79,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 131,818 shares.The stock last traded at $30.64 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $906.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

