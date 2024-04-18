Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 140,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,256. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

