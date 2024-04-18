Ethereum Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,039.74 or 0.04837440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $364.99 billion and $914.40 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00054757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,072,117 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

