Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 3.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

