Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

BA traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

