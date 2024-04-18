Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Up 5.9%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 508,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,221,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

