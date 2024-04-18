Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.72 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

