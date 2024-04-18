Comparing New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Tripoli Bancorp and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get New Tripoli Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Tripoli Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVB Financial $209.53 million 1.23 $31.23 million $2.40 8.33

This table compares New Tripoli Bancorp and MVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than New Tripoli Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares New Tripoli Bancorp and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Tripoli Bancorp N/A N/A N/A MVB Financial 14.91% 8.12% 0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MVB Financial beats New Tripoli Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards. It also provides cash management and investment, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers fintech solutions for the gaming, payments, banking-as-a-service, and digital asset sectors; fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and digital products and web and mobile applications for forward-thinking community banks, credit unions, digital banks, and Fintech companies. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for New Tripoli Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Tripoli Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.