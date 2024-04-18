Comparing NeurAxis (NRXS) and Its Peers

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeurAxis to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$4.78 million -0.68 NeurAxis Competitors $967.47 million $84.61 million 7.21

NeurAxis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeurAxis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 228 748 1990 98 2.64

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.36%. Given NeurAxis’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A NeurAxis Competitors -314.77% -38.52% -22.19%

Summary

NeurAxis rivals beat NeurAxis on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

NeurAxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.