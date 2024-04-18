CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,504 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $438.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

