Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 695,031 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 151.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 132,238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.