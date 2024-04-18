BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 308,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 653,009 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $87.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.