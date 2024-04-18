InterRent REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.48 million.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
