V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

