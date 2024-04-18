TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $611,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,584 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,032. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

