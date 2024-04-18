Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ARTW opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
