Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art's-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

