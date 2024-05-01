Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Head-To-Head Review

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 17.00% 13.30% 6.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Woodside Energy Group and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 4 10 5 0 2.05

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 2.56 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Range Resources $3.37 billion 2.58 $871.14 million $1.97 18.23

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

