Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $19.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $16.71 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

