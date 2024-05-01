SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Financial Survey

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SolarMax Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Concrete Pumping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 8.19 N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $442.24 million 0.81 $31.79 million $0.35 19.00

Analyst Ratings

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SolarMax Technology and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 2 0 0 2.00

Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping 4.81% 7.76% 2.61%

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats SolarMax Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. The Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarMax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarMax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.