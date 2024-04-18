Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$18.17

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Pason Systems Stock Down 0.8 %
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 earnings per share for the current year.
Pason Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 42.98%.
Insider Activity
In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
