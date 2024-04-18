Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 400,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

