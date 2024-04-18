Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 198.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.88 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

