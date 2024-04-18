5,183 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

O stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

