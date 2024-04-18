2,702 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

