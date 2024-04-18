Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.74 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $113.73 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,958.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00775301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00130159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00041618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00185455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00106692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,028,324 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

