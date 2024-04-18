1,751 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,349,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,325,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 1.4 %

XYL opened at $126.22 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

