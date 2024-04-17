Wealth Alliance Sells 2,600 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.