Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 12,282 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 322,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

