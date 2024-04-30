Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 685,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,571. Agenus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Insider Transactions at Agenus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 25,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,874. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

