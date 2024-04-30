WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

