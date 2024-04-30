Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

