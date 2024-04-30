NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 8,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,796. NVE has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

