Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

SCKT stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

