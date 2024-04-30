Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Oceaneering International worth $43,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $265,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 219,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,435. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

