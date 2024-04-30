Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $46,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

