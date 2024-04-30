United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

UTHR stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,648. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,590 shares of company stock worth $33,086,361. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

