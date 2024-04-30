Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

ST traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 7,063,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -779.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

