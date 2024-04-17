Wealth Alliance Buys 2,601 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.