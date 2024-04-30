Ledyard National Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PHO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

