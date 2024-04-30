Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 12,066,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,487,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.