Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 12,066,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,487,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.