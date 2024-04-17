Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $157.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $500.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

