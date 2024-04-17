Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

4/15/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$191.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$172.00 to C$190.00.

4/4/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

4/1/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00.

4/1/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$171.00.

3/27/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$173.00 to C$184.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:CNR opened at C$175.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$175.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.53. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

