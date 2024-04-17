Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.79

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 161628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

