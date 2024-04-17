Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $410.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

