LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.84. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 323,270 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

In other news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

