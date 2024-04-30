Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $282.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

