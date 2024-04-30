Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 156,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.