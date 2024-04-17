The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

