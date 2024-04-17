Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

