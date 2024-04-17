Foresight VCT (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £195.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.19. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.02).

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

About Foresight VCT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.